Svanehøj acquires California LNG pump specialist CCS

Making its third company acquisition in just over two years, Danish marine pump specialist Svanehøj has acquired Tustin, Calif., based Complete Cryogenic Services (CCS), a specialist in service and overhaul of submerged pumps on LNG tankers.

The number of LNG tankers globally has grown by around 40% in the last five years, and an attractive service and aftersales market is emerging, with Svanehøj determined to gain market share.

CCS has more than 30 years of experience in the service and overhaul of submerged cargo, spray, and high-pressure pumps for cargo containment systems on LNG tankers.

“CCS is a well-known and recognized company that will strengthen our efforts to become the leading service provider of inspections, service, and calibration of cargo equipment in the LNG segment,” says Søren Kringelholt Nielsen, CEO of Svanehøj. “At the same time, the acquisition is an investment in knowledge and know-how that will help us develop new products and services for the energy transition of shipping “

Svanehøj has invested significantly in its service solution business through the earlier acquisitions of Force Technology Marine Equipment Service (2020) and Wärtsilä Tank Control Systems (2022) and the establishment of a 1,600 square meter service and repair shop in Singapore (2021). With the acquisition of CCS, Svanehøj Service Solutions is now located on three continents with just under 100 employees, almost a tenfold increase in four years.

“We have invested significantly in our service business to be close to customers with local service engineers worldwide,” says Morten Christian Larsen. director of service and aftersales at Svanehøj. “Today, Svanehøj can offer integrated solutions with service on safety valves, gauging and instrumentation systems, and submersible cargo, spray, and high-pressure pumps – all carried out by one service provider to make the entire service scope easier and more financially viable.”

With the acquisition of CCS, Svanehøj will also be able to re-engineer critical spare parts for all pump types.

Morten Christian Larsen says that it is essential to Svanehøj’s strategy of supplying high-quality spare parts for other brands’ equipment.

CCS becomes an independent part of Svanehøj Service Solutions and will be named “Svanehøj CCS – Complete Cryogenic Services”. The company’s nine employees will continue to work in their current roles with Henry Smith IV as director. He sees obvious synergies in bringing decades of experience with submerged LNG pumps into Svanehøj’s growing service business.

“For us, the change of ownership is an opportunity to ensure a future succession and scale our business globally. We have come to know Svanehøj as a company with solid values and a clear vision to help overcome the barriers in the energy transition of shipping. We are very much looking forward to being a part of that,” says Smith.

With the acquisition of CCS, Svanehøj employs 320 people and has activities in Denmark, the U.K., France, Singapore, China, Japan and the U.S.

Svanehøj Danmark is part of the Svanehøj Group, headquartered in Aalborg, Denmark. Owned by investment company Solix, the group’s brands include both Svanehøj and Hamworthy Pumps. More info at www.svanehoj.com