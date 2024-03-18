Strategic Marine delivers new hybrid fast crew boat duo Written by Nick Blenkey









Singapore boat builder Strategic Marine has delivered two new Gen 4 fast crew boats to Thailand’s Truth Maritime Services. The 42-meter vessels feature business class seats for 70 passengers and enhanced passenger comfort as well as offering higher efficiency with hybrid power (+) technology

Developed in cooperation with Australian naval architect firm Southerly Design, Strategic Marine’s Gen 4 fast crew boats feature a highly efficient new hull form and Z-bow that improves seakeeping and requires less power for the same speed and deadweight tonnage, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions whilst providing class leading cargo and passenger carrying capability.

Meanwhile, the vessel’s greenhouse gas emissions will also be significantly reduced thanks to Strategic Marine’s new energy saving solution designed in collaboration with the client.

The hybrid solution uses an energy storage system to capture and harnesses energy generated by the main engines for various applications on the vessel.

The newbuild contracts for the two hybrid crew boats were signed in 2023 and delivery of the two advanced design vessels will boost TMS’s fleet servicing the Southeast Asia offshore petroleum exploration and production market.

“To celebrate the completion of the new hybrid crew boat, I really believe it will satisfy our clients,” said Khun Bowon Vongsinudom, chairman of Truth Maritime’s parent Prima Marine Group.

“We are delighted to see the first of our Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats entering the growing Thai market, highlighting our industry leading technology, innovative designs and strong reputation for quality in the competitive Southeast Asian market,” said Strategic Marine CEO Chan Eng Yew.

The Gen 4 vessels feature a newly optimized passenger layout providing the capacity to transfer up to 100 offshore workers in business-class comfort. A strengthened deck also provides the option for a walk-to-work system to be installed, with a motion-compensated gangway. This technology can be combined with a gyro-stabilizer adding further stability for safe and smooth transfers even in adverse weather conditions.