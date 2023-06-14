Silver Ships books $48.25 million Navy target boat contract

Theodore, Ala., based aluminum boat builder Silver Ships has recently been awarded a $6.1 million firm-fixed-price General Services Administration (GSA) contract for the construction and delivery of up to 246 High-Speed Maneuvering Surface Target (HSMST) custom vessels. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of the target boat contract to $48.25 million.

This is Silver Ships’ largest contract order to date. The vessels built will be Silver Ships’ AM800 RHIBs (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats).

Since 1994, Silver Ships has built and delivered more than 800 RHIBs to the U.S. military, many used by the U.S. Navy to support ship, aviation training and operational needs.

The 27-foot custom-built AM800 target boats feature a 9-foot 8-inch beam and include an air or foam collar, depending on the boat variant. Each AM800 will be outfitted with a specialized compartment designed for installing remote control systems and electronics. These target boats are fully operational and built to the Navy’s specifications and payload requirements depending on the boat’s specific mission. Vessels can be operated by a one or two-person crew for training purposes but are remotely operated during live-fire training.

Most of the 246 HSMSTs ordered will be powered by twin Suzuki 225 HP outboards. The remaining boats included in this contract will be powered by Mercury Diesel spark ignition outboards to fulfill Navy fueling requirements.

HSMSTs are designed with several uncommon design elements specific to their unique mission, for example, an above-deck fuel tank allowing operators to replace tanks quickly and easily.

“During my Navy service, I greatly benefitted from being able to train with the Silver Ships’ HSMST vessels during pre-deployment live-fire events,” said Shawn Lobree, a retired U.S. Navy captain and Silver Ships’ HSMST project manager. “Their durability and survivability are invaluable and really have made a big impact on fleet operational readiness over the years. It is really satisfying to me that I can continue to help our fleet enjoy the outstanding training benefits from these vessels, which are truly workhorses for the Navy.”,

“Silver Ships is honored to receive this contract. Our team is committed to building quality, custom-designed vessels to meet the Navy’s mission-specific requirements,” said Silver Ships CEO Steven Clarke.

Delivery of the first of the target boats is scheduled for March 2024.