Russia resumes participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

Ukraine grain movements are reportedly moving again following intense negotiations led by the UN and Turkey.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported today that Russia is resuming participation in the Black Sea Grain initiative. Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal on October 29 in response to an attack on its Black Sea Fleet ships in their Sevastopol, Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry called that attack a terrorist act committed by the “Kiev regime with the participation of British specialists.”

Today, RIA Novosti quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying. “In particular, the Ukrainian side officially assured that the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor will be used only in accordance with the provisions of the Black Sea Initiative. Thus, on November 1, Kiev , with the assistance of the UN and Turkey , sent written guarantees to the Joint Coordinating Center that the grain corridor in the Black Sea and Ukrainian ports would not be used for combat operations against Russia.”

Though, as we reported earlier, the other parties to the agreement tried to keep grain ships moving in and out of Ukrainian ports, a UN data base shows that those efforts had limited success, with insurers being unwilling to continue providing war risk cover. However, by 4.00 p.m., EST, that same U.N. data base showed that four ships had departed Ukraine ports today (Nov. 2) en route for inspection.