Ukraine grain shipments set to resume

Shipments of grain from Ukraine were set to resume today under Turkish and UN supervision, despite an announcement on Saturday from the Russian Foreign Ministry that Moscow was suspending the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative “for an indefinite term due to the terrorist attack on Sevastopol.”

Ukrainian Uncrewed Surface Vessels (Drone boats filled with explosives) apparently managed to hit a Project 11356R frigate (presumably Admiral Makarov) & the Ivan Golubets Project 266M minesweeper. pic.twitter.com/6nJVkwvgKW — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) October 29, 2022

That “terrorist attack” involved multiple attacks on Russian Black Sea Fleet vessels by Ukraine. According to the Kremlin version of events, it occurred at 04:20 a.m., local time, and involved nine drones and seven autonomous marine unmanned vehicles were involved. According to some Russian reports, a Russian minesweeper was damaged. Other sources indicate that the current Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Admiral Makarov, was hit.

Immediately after Russia announced its suspension of its participation in the grain deal, the UN and Turkey into overdrive in efforts to salvage it.

Yesterday, the United Nations Secretariat convened all delegations at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in a plenary format. During the session, says the UN, the delegation of the Russian Federation informed that while it suspends its participation in the implementation of the activities of the Initiative, including in inspections, for an indefinite time, it will continue the dialogue with the United Nations and the Turkish delegation on pressing issues. The Russian Federation delegation also expressed its readiness to cooperate remotely on issues that require immediate decision by the JCC.”

In order to continue fulfilling the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it was proposed that the Turkish and United Nations delegations provide [on October 31] 10 inspection teams aiming to inspect 40 outbound vessels. This inspection plan has been accepted by the delegation of Ukraine. The Russian Federation delegation has been informed.

As of yesterday, there were 97 loaded vessels and 15 inbound vessels registered for JCC inspection around Istanbul. and an additional 89 that had applied to join the initiative.

The Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations delegations agreed on a movement plan for today [October 31] for the maritime humanitarian corridor of 16 vessels, 12 outbound and 4 inbound.

There was no movement of vessels in the corridor yesterday.

“RISKY, DANGEROUS AND NON-GUARANTEED”

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “in conditions when Russia speaks about impossibility of guaranteeing safe shipping in indicated areas, such a deal certainly can hardly be implemented. It acquires a different nature, much more risky, dangerous and non-guaranteed.” Peskov said.

Russia continues contacts with Ankara and the UN through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peskov added, commenting on the intention of Turkey to proceed with implementation of the grain deal without Russia’s participation.

What all this implies for war risk insurance of Ukraine grain movements remains to be seen.