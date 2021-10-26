Pasha to repower veteran box ship to LNG dual fuel Written by Nick Blenkey









A 42-year-old Pasha Hawaii containership, the 2,400 TEU Horizon Reliance, is to be converted from steam propulsion and converted to dual fuel—presumably LNG—propulsion. The ship is one of four Jones Act containerships acquired when Pasha acquired the Hawaii trade lane operations of the now defunct Horizon Lines back in 2014.

News of the planned conversion emerged when Tønsberg, Norway-based Høglund, reported today that it has been awarded a contract to deliver automation and fuel gas supply system (FGSS) for the vessel. and said that in partnership with China’s COSCO Shipyard Group, it will deliver a total integrated solution on the vessel, including the installation of FGSS, power management system (PMS), ship performance monitor (SPM) and digital solutions for data collection, as well as the full automation of all the new systems on board the ship.

“Rather than recycling this 274- by 30-meter ship built in 1979, owner Sunrise Reliance LLC’s choice to entirely retrofit and refurbish the ship signals the company’s commitment to environmentally conscious action,” says Høgland. Sunrise Reliance LLC is a Pasha subsidiary

Høglund will design, engineer, manufacture, supply and deliver a fully integrated automation solution to support the vessel’s transition from steam propulsion power to a dual-fuel vessel. This includes a high-pressure FGSS—with a design supply pressure of 320 bar—and Høglund’s signature PMS and SPM. The PMS will ensure that the generators on board function more efficiently, while the SPM will enable and facilitate the analysis of the power usage for its optimization. As part of the total automation of the new systems on board the vessel, Høglund will also incorporate digital solutions for data collection on the ship. By integrating these systems, Høglund will enable better access and quality of operational data for owners and crew, and better control over the systems. Following the systems integration, maintenance and future upgrades will become simpler, reducing total lifecycle costs.

The new digital solutions will allow the owner to access detailed performance and operational data from all the systems on board the vessel and will facilitate informed decision making with regards to operations optimization. The automation and digital work on the ship will effectively protect and future-proof the asset, improve its management and environmental performance, and prolong the life of the vessel.

Høglund says that it will ensure that the Horizon Reliance is adapted to meet the new requirements of the industry and to successfully overcome the new challenges in the market.

Commenting on this contract, David Gunaseelan, vice president sales and marketing at Høglund Marine Solutions, said: “The commission on the Horizon Reliance is a very special project that we are looking forward to embark on with our partners at COSCO Shipyard Group.”