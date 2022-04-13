MAN partners with Amazon Web Services to drive digitalization in maritime

MAN Energy Solutions has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to provide advanced analytics, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for the CEON platform.

The MAN CEON digital platform connects MAN equipment across different industries and geographies. It offers customers advice, condition-based maintenance, and repair guidance for connected equipment. By selecting AWS, MAN Energy Solutions is executing on its strategy to help its customers handle the challenges of decarbonization by improving the efficiency and performance of their assets at a systemic level.

The MAN CEON platform combines MAN Energy Solutions’ experience with AWS’s portfolio of cloud technologies and software expertise. Using machine learning algorithms, MAN CEON collects and evaluates operating data, and enables real-time monitoring of marine or power plant engines, turbines, and compressors, all of which are equipped with hundreds of sensors that constantly transmit data. This enables MAN experts to detect malfunctions and problems at an early stage, and to assist customers all over the world with operating and maintaining their systems.

“MAN CEON is the backbone of our developing digital-service business. By building the MAN CEON Platform on AWS, we are able to leverage the latest machine learning and IoT managed services to improve our algorithms and scale our platform to customers globally,” said Uwe Lauber, CEO, MAN Energy Solutions. “With MAN CEON, we offer our customers real-time insights and help them run their system more efficiently.”

MAN Energy Solutions uses AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core to run analytics and machine learning on the edge, meaning on the machine itself, to securely ingest data into the cloud. The algorithms for MAN CEON’s predictive maintenance are developed and constantly improved using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service that helps developers and data scientists build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly. MAN CEON customers also benefit from AWS secure infrastructure, with encryption from the machine to the cloud and at all layers of the technology stack.

“As industries look to improve their operations and become more efficient, they need reliable insights to avoid system failures,” said Kathrin Renz, VP business development and industries, AWS. “By combining MAN Energy Solutions’ deep expertise in marine, energy, and industrial solutions with AWS’s leadership in analytics, machine learning, and IoT, customers will be able to reach new levels of operational efficiency.

“Working with AWS reinforces our digital vision of offering advanced and secure digital solutions to transform our business, and to optimize our customers’ business decisions,” said Gregory Puckett, Head of Group Digital, MAN Energy Solutions.

To continue the development of the MAN CEON platform, MAN Energy Solutions will utilize an enablement strategy that includes hands-on and experiential upskilling programs for its developers, data scientists, and product engineers via AWS Data Lab, AWS GameDay, and AWS classroom trainings from AWS Training and Certification, with a focus on IoT, security, and machine learning technologies.