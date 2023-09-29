MAN methanol gensets picked for first methanol fueled car carriers Written by Nick Blenkey









Methanol as a marine fuel is now moving into the car carrier sector. The first two methanol fueled vessels ordered for the sector —two 9,300 CEU (car equivalent unit) pure car and truck carriers on order at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for China Merchants Energy Shipping — will be the first vessels fitted with MAN Energy Solutions’ M 21/31 DF-M methanol gensets.

Main propulsion power in each PCTC will be by an MAN B&W 7S60ME-LGIM (-liquid gas injection methanol) main engine and each will have three small-bore, seven-cylinder 21/31DF-M, methanol gensets.

Image: MAN Energy Solutions

The vessels are set for delivery in 2025 and 2026, and the contract includes an option for another four vessels.

“The vehicle-transport sector’s interest in using methanol is at an all-time high driven by the need for expanded capacity – due to robust Chinese car-sales – and emission regulations,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business, MAN Energy Solutions. “Within the PCTC segment, CMES is the first mover to methanol, which we expect will figure prominently as a future fuel across all vessel segments.”

“As happy as we were to initially win the main engines for this exciting project,” he added, “we are even more satisfied to add these methanol gensets – their first such sale and one which fits with our aim to increasingly become a supplier of complete decarbonisation solutions.”

The 21/31DF-M is based on a simple port fuel-injection concept that optimizes reliability, while simultaneously minimising capital-outlay time. The foundation for the new L21/31DF-M genset is the existing L21/31 GenSet, which has accumulated more than 55 million operating hours with thousands of engines in service. The L21/31DF-M power range spans 1,000–1,980 kW, which makes it suitable for most merchant vessels.

“The shipping industry is showing an increasing interest in decarbonization by operating vessels on green methanol, which has spurred us to expand our well-proven, dual-fuel genset portfolio with this small-bore L21/31DF-M engine,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of promotion and customer support, MAN Energy Solutions. “The new genset benefits from the high reliability, high performance and fuel flexibility of the 21/31 engine platform, while the possibility to operate on green methanol as a drop-in fuel increases its fuel-flexibility. At the same time, it increases methanol’s potential as an option for genset power generation aboard large marine merchant vessels.”