KPI OceanConnect names Dorthe Bendtsen interim CEO

With its former CEO transitioning to chief commercial officer at its parent company Bunker Holding, KPI OceanConnect has named its current COO, Dorthe Bendtsen, its interim CEO.

KPI OceanConnect is one of the world’s largest bunker trading companies with nearly 150 employees across 15 offices worldwide, delivering 12 million tonnes of marine fuel annually. It says that, as COO, Bendtsen has played a key role in the organization’s development and success over the past 16 years.

It notes that she has been an integral part of the company’s executive management team and in the company’s development and execution of strategy and M&A activities.

As COO, says the company, Bendtsen has implemented robust corporate governance structures and steered the company’s sustainability strategy and ESG initiatives. In particular, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusivity (DEI, leading the organization towards a more inclusive and competence-driven culture.

In addition to holding an MA in management and a BA in international relations and economics, Bendtsen is also a Chartered Governance Professional.