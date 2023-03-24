Chouest affiliate awarded $70.2 million MSC contract

Edison Chouest Offshore affiliated Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, La., has been awarded a $70,285,321 firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements (N3220523C4150) for long-term charter of one U.S. flagged offshore support ship, Kellie Chouest, that will provide support for U.S. Southern Command special missions at sea. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three 12-month option periods and one 11-month option period/

Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 30, 2028. Fiscal 2023 funds in the amount of $4,139,000 are obligated for fiscal 2023, and will expire at the end of the year.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and one offer was received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The new contract for the 1996-built Kellie Chouest comes on the heels of a 2019 award that runs through April 30, 2023.