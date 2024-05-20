Inmarsat launches new NexusWave connectivity service

Inmarsat Maritime has launched NexusWave, a new service, underpinned by a “bonded” multi-dimensional network to delivers high-speed connectivity, unlimited data, global coverage, and a “secure by design” infrastructure.

Delivered by a single provider, NexusWave is a fully managed service that seamlessly integrates multiple high-speed networks in real time – Global Xpress (GX) Ka-band, low-Earth orbit (LEO) services, and, as available, coastal LTE service – with an additional layer of L-band for resiliency – for fast, always-on connectivity. The solution also offers enterprise-grade firewall security trusted by global enterprises and governments.

Inmarsat is now a Viasat [NASDAQ: VSAT] company and NexusWave will also integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service, following its expected entry into service in 2025. As a unified solution, NexusWave ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, while providing complete transparency on total cost of ownership – with no unexpected charges.

“Maritime operators face ever-growing demand for data consumption and speeds on board their vessels, coupled with the operational challenges of connecting worldwide while ensuring the security and efficiency of their communications,” said Inmarsat president Ben Palmer. “Meeting all these requirements typically relies on multiple, disjointed solutions, resulting in a complex patchwork of data caps, speeds, and coverage, in addition to unverifiable cyber security.”

“At a time when reliable communications are a competitive advantage, maritime operators are seeking a value proposition tailored to their needs and rooted in high performance, certainty, and targeted outcomes,” Palmer continued. “This is where NexusWave fulfills all of those demands, and more. Truly a game-changer in maritime communications, the new solution gives our customers the confidence to operate on their own terms, anywhere in the world, with complete peace of mind.”

Supported globally and managed by Inmarsat, NexusWave comes with top-tier technical assistance and guidance derived from Inmarsat’s decades of experience. The solution will be continuously enhanced over time, in line with Inmarsat’s commitment to delivering excellence.

“Our combination with Viasat last year brought together the extraordinary people, innovation capabilities, and network assets of both businesses, creating a synergy that has been integral to the development of NexusWave – through which we will ensure unmatched connected confidence for our customers well into the future,” concluded Palmer.