Island Offshore to convert Island Condor for new long-term contract

Ulsteinvik, Norway, headquartered Island Offshore has secured long-term employment for its supply vessel Island Condor, commencing in autumn 2024.

“This is a fantastic Christmas gift for the company! We have worked purposefully to secure longer assignments and are grateful for the trust the customer has shown us,” says Island Offshore Management AS managing director Tommy Walaunet.

The Island Condor has worked as a walk-to-work vessel in the U.K. sector of the North Sea for many years, apart from Norwegian projects in the past year. Now, the vessel will be converted for a long-term contract with a Norwegian customer.

“Our expectations for the coming years are thus continued and strengthened. We have good experience in adapting ships to new and attractive segments,” says Walaunet. “The conversion of one of our supply vessels for other activities results from initiative, innovative thinking, and highly skilled employees in the organization.“

Starting next autumn, the Island Condor will work as a construction vessel equipped with two ROVs (remotely operated underwater vehicles), an offshore crane, a helideck, and a larger battery pack. The ship’s midsection, including interior fittings, will be extended, and an ROV hangar will be built. The vessel will thus be configured to perform inspection work, crane operations, and similar tasks for the oil and gas and renewable sectors.

Island Condor has an SPS class with a cabin capacity of 83 persons, providing ample space for client personnel.

The vessel will be converted at Myklebust Verft and delivered to the customer in September 2024.

“This is a major and demanding conversion for the Island Condor, and it is particularly pleasant using local forces and suppliers,” says Walaunet. “We have a long and good cooperation with Myklebust Yard and other suppliers in the region, and it is easier for us to monitor progress when the ship is located so close to the office.”

Island Offshore expects to achieve a turnover of NOK 2.3 billion (about $226 million) in 2023, and the total fleet utilization is around 93% so far this year. Island Offshore’s fleet currently consists of 21 operational vessels, most of which are well secured with work into 2024.