Irish operator orders design for new 14-meter CTV

Malahide, Ireland, based Irish Commercial Charter Boats (ICCB) has commissioned Southampton, U.K., based Rockabill Marine Design (RMD) to design a new 14-meter CTV (crew transfer vessel) that will equip it with a versatile custom vessel capable of carrying 12 passengers and 1 tonne of deck cargo.

Designed in accordance with the requirements of both the Irish MSO P5 passenger boat license and U.K. MCA workboat code 3, the vessel positions ICCB to secure and fulfill contracts in both Irish and U.K. waters.

With onboard facilities including a heads / wet room and a full galley, the vessel prioritizes the comfort and convenience of both passengers and crew.

Powered by twin OXE 300 outboard engines, the 14-meter CTV will operate at speeds of up to 25 knots, even at maximum cargo capacity.

Irish Commercial Charter Boats was established in 2011 to serve the growing offshore industry on Ireland’s east coast. As its clients’ needs became more diverse and complex it has expanded its fleet and range of services.

“This new vessel not only enhances our fleet but also enables ICCB to excel in the competitive market of commercial charter services,” said Eoin Grimes, owner of ICCB. “Our collaboration with RMD shows our dedication to providing top-tier services in the maritime sector. “