Ingalls Shipbuilding names new VP of contracts and pricing Written by Nick Blenkey









Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that Stephen Fitts has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. He succeeds Eric Crooker who assumed a new role in March as vice president of infrastructure and sustainability.

Fitts will have overall responsibility for contracts, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for the Ingalls shipyard. He will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls’ vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“Stephen’s extensive background in legal and contract administration forms a solid foundation for his transition into this important leadership role,” said Munn. “He has been committed to building trusting relationships while ensuring an equitable approach to solving complex agreements for all parties. We look forward to him leading, mentoring and developing the organization in his new position.”

Fitts began his career with Huntington Ingalls in 2013 and has served as senior counsel for Ingalls Shipbuilding. Since 2018, Fitts has served as director of contract administration, where he supported the growth of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s historic backlog of contracts, including the negotiation of several amphibious and U.S. Coast Guard ships and numerous guided missile destroyer awards.

Fitts holds a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Alabama.