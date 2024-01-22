Henrik Uhd Christensen, Viking Life-Saving CEO, dies

Viking Life-Saving Equipment CEO Henrik Uhd Christensen passed away on January 17, 2024, after a short period of illness.

Christensen leaves behind his wife and two adult sons. He was 54 years old.

He joined Viking Life-Saving in 1992 in export sales before being stationed in Hamburg,

Germany, as managing director in 1996. In 2000, he was appointed global sales and

marketing director. He became CEO in 2010.

The executive board of Viking Life-Saving Equipment, consisting of CFO

Gert Lillebæk and senior vice president, regions, Vagn Pedersen, will temporarily take over

Christensen’s responsibilities and tasks.