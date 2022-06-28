FMD exclusive naval field service provider for Ideal Electric

Beloit, Wis.-based Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has finalized an agreement that will see it serve as the exclusive naval field service provider for The Ideal Electric Company of Mansfield, Ohio.

Under the agreement, FMD will provide maintenance and global field services for the Ideal Electric Company’s motors and generators that are already installed or will be installed on naval ships worldwide.

The Ideal Electric Company’s high-power, specialty electric motors, generators, and related equipment are installed on naval ships worldwide.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense is constantly seeking new opportunities to expand the range of turnkey services that we can offer our marine defense customers and teaming up with the Ideal Electric Company to service their motors and generators while we’re already on board servicing our engines and other equipment makes this a great value add for the Navy,” said Jamie McMullin, president of FMD Services.

The agreement reinforces FMD’s ability to build, maintain, and service naval power and propulsion systems worldwide through six strategically located domestic centers and resources deployed globally.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense’s extensive field service network and focus on supporting naval customers coupled with the Ideal Electric Company’s legacy of rotating electric expertise and American-made product range is a perfect match for us,” said Nic Phillips, vice president of Ideal. “We are excited to leverage this in-place capability and provide unparalleled support to our customers when and where they need it. We see this as a great fit with two American manufacturers coming together, strengthening the domestic defense industrial base, and we feel confident that our customers will be well-served by FMD.”

For more than 100 years, FMD has provided products and services to the Navy. Today, FMD powers more than 80% of the Navy’s ships with medium-speed applications. Similarly, Ideal Electric, a 119-year-old company, has installed generators that are connected to FMD’s backup power engines on many Navy ship classes.

In recent years, FMD has expanded its array of best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts and turnkey services through expansion and the acquisitions of companies that include Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die (RT&D), Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie.