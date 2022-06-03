Fairbanks Morse Defense back on the acquisition trail

Add Carson, Calif., based Research Tool & Die (RT&D) to the growing list of companies acquired by Arcline Invest Management portfolio company Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD).

“Over the last few years, FMD has broadened the scope of our product offerings to our valued customers through the acquisition of best-in-class marine manufacturers like Research Tool & Die,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “The global mission to defend our nation’s freedom is non-stop and requires a service partner who is up to the task, and RT&D puts FMD in an even better position to meet the needs of our customers while we support the mission of our military and marine partners.”

Founded in 1944, RT&D supplies critical electrical hardware to the United States Navy and Royal Canadian Navy. The company operates from two manufacturing facilities on its campus in Carson. It designs and manufactures its hardware products, including wireways, cable trays, racking systems, and light supports, and sells its products directly to naval shipyards.

“FMD has a prestigious reputation as a top-of-the-line defense contractor for clients that RT&D also serves,” said RT&D president Kevin Perrault. “This merger makes perfect sense. Our companies are forward-thinking and well-positioned to provide top-tier parts and services to our customers.”

FMB says the acquisition is a “pivotal addition” to its ongoing mission to build, maintain, and service the “most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet.”

RT&D, joins a list of FMD acquisitions that includes Maxim Watermakers, Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve Company, Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie.