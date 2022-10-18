FERRIES 2022: What’s next for the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry?

Dr. Joe Pratt, CEO and chief technology officer for Zero Emission Industries (ZEI)—formerly Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine—a company providing hydrogen technology innovations, with a focus on decarbonization of the global marine fleet, will talk to the Marine Log FERRIES audience November 1 on its experiences and lessons learned from the world’s first hydrogen fuel cell ferry—the Sea Change. ZEI provided the hydrogen fuel cell system for the ferry.

Audience members will also learn:

What the Sea Change has taught the industry about hydrogen for commercial marine;

Why hydrogen fuel cells are needed to decarbonize maritime;

How new partnerships with Chevron and Crowley will accelerate decarbonization efforts; and

Get a behind the scenes look at what ZEI expects to happen next in the industry.

MEET DR. JOE PRATT

Dr. Joe Pratt

Dr. Joseph Pratt has been involved in hydrogen energy since 1996 and is known as a hydrogen technical expert and impactful entrepreneur. His unbiased, award-winning technical work has been featured in numerous technical papers, countless talks, and in the popular media.

ZEI’s innovative hydrogen fuel cell power system and hydrogen technologies make it easy and safe for integrators and OEMs of all kinds to deploy hydrogen powered mobility solutions.

SPONSORS

While it is expected that many more will sign on, FERRIES 2022 already has nearly 40 sponsors so far.

