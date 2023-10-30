Fairbanks Morse Defense acquires American Fan

Continuing to solidify its position as an integrated defense contractor and provider to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command and the Coast Guard, Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has now acquired American Fan.

A specialist in axial and centrifugal fan technology, Fairfield, Ohio, based American Fan’s products and services are currently specified in 30 U.S. Navy shipbuilding programs. They are used in a broad range of onboard air-moving applications, from compartment ventilation to gas turbine air supply.

Navy application axial fan

“Now more than ever, Fairbanks Morse Defense remains committed to expanding our growing array of OEM equipment to ensure that our fleet is always mission-ready,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “American Fan has a long track record of delivering high-quality products to the U.S. Navy, and its addition to our portfolio strengthens our ability to meet the continually evolving needs of our military and marine customers.”

“American Fan and Fairbanks Morse Defense customers rely on us to deliver quality, speed, and expertise, and we have a shared commitment to exceeding these expectations for every customer engagement,” said American Fan general manager Paul Brown. “As part of the FMD brand family, we are excited to expand our customer service through FMD’s six service centers, its network of highly trained field service technicians, and its global channel partners.”

The acquisition of American Fan is the latest in a series of FMD acquisitions in recent years that have seen it bring leading names under its umbrella that include Federal Equipment Company (FEC), Hunt Valve, Maxim Watermakers, Research Tool & Die (RT&D), Ward Leonard, and Welin Lambie.