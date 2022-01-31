Edda Wind orders three more CSOVs

Offshore wind service company Edda Wind (OSL:EWIND), Haugesund, Norway, has ordered three Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) in addition to the six it already has under construction.

On delivery of the three latest newbuildings, the company will have a fleet of eleven purpose-built vessels, of which six are contracted on mid- to long term contracts with key clients like Ørsted, Vestas, Ocean Breeze, SSE and Siemens Gamesa.

“Ordering another three purpose-built CSOVs will further strengthen Edda Wind’s leading position within offshore wind,” says Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind. “By building a series of vessels like this, and with the experience and knowledge we have from the vessels currently under constructions, we are able to acquire these vessels at competitive prices.”

The Gondan vessel will be built to Salt 0217 design. It will be a sister vessel of the four vessels already under construction at Gondan for Edda Wind, Delivery is set for 2024.

“The vessel will be the eighteenth ordered by companies with relation to the Østensjø Group, including seven Edda Wind vessels,” notes Walland.

The two newbuilds at Colombo Dockyard, which is 51% owned by Japan’s Onomichi Dockyard, will be of Salt 0425 design, which is a further development of the Salt 0217 design. The first vessel will be delivered in January 2024 and the second vessel in July 2024.

Edda Wind has negotiated provisions in the shipbuilding contract reflecting its high expectations for the CSOVs to be delivered with regards to sustainability, HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) , workmanship and ability to deliver expected quality within agreed delivery times. Edda Wind will also utilize the services and experience of Østensjø Rederi as project manager, including on-site building supervision.

MOTHER SHIPS

The 89.3 meters long vessels will function as mother ships for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on the wind turbines. Comfortable cabins and high standard common areas can accommodate up to 97 technicians and 23 marine crew onboard. Anti-heeling and roll reduction systems will provide good working conditions onboard. The motion compensated gangway system with an adjustable pedestal will ensure safe and optimal connections to the turbines, even in harsh weather conditions. The design is optimized for an efficient logistical operation for the turbine technicians.

Norwegian suppliers will deliver a major part of the vessel’s main systems, amounting to about 30 % of the total deliveries at Gondan and about 40 % of the total deliveries at Colombo. The vessels will be delivered under the Norwegian flag.

HYDROGEN POWER

“The main design objective has been to build the most environmentally friendly vessels without compromising operational capabilities,” says Walland. “The vessel design will reduce emission of greenhouse gases significantly. Edda Wind continues the collaboration with Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime AS and prepares the vessels for future zero-emission technology. The technology, which is based on funding from Enova, is based on liquid organic hydrogen carrier, which will ensure safe and efficient use of hydrogen as an energy source.”

MAJOR INVESTORS

Edda Wind has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since November 26, 2021,following an initial public offering (IP0) that raised more than NOK 1 billion (about $112 million). Its largest investors are Østensjø Wind AS a company controlled by Johannes Østensjø dy AS; Wilhelmsen New Energy AS a company controlled by Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding AS; Geveran Trading Co. Limited a company indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen; and Xclat Holdings Ltd a subsidiary of the Quantum Pacific Shipping group associated with Idan Ofer.