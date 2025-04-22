DOD’s “Unit X” launches open solicitation for demo-ready UUVs

Sometimes called “Unit X,” the Defense Innovation Unit is the DoD organization focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology to solve operational challenges at speed and scale. It has just launched an open solicitation for a Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP). DIU notes that the project is dedicated to the late Richard “Mike” Camp, former Director of Warfare Systems, U.S. Pacific Fleet.,a tireless proponent for the adoption of large uncrewed undersea vehicles (UUVs) into the Fleet.

Problem statement

To maximize operational effectiveness in contested environments, the United States military requires enhanced capabilities for deploying large payloads across extended ranges. Current UUV capabilities present limitations in range and payload capacity, hindering the effective deployment of critical resources in certain operational scenarios.

The DoD seeks commercially available, demonstration-ready uncrewed systems that address these limitations, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution for long-range, high-capacity payload deployment.

Desired mission sets include, but are not limited to:

Emplacement of various sized payloads

Bathymetric surveys and mapping

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

Communications across the air/water interface (acoustic and Radio Frequency)

Ability to operate in a GPS denied environment

Desired solution attributes

A candidate platform should have some or all of the following characteristics:

Exceptional range, capable of transits greater than 1000nm.

Capable of performing deeper than 200m underwater.

Modular payload capacity with ability to drop various payloads to the seafloor. Payload sizes include but are not limited to: 5 feet long, 19 inches in diameter;21 feet in length and 21 inches in diameter

Autonomous operation including navigation, guidance, and obstacle/collision avoidance (including during emergence and at surface), as well as remote operation.

Capability for RF communications, and capability or demonstrate a pathway for undersea communications.

Modularity, including the ability to switch from different payloads and mission sets.

Hardware and software architecture with open interfaces, with a demonstrable pathway to integrate with various third party payloads;

Demonstrable pathway to integrate with third party control systems, including but not limited to government furnished common control system (CCS).

Demonstrable pathway for UMAA compliance.

Demonstrable pathway to prevent, mitigate, and recover from the effects of tampering or cyber events to achieve an Authorization To Operate in alignment with applicable Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS) recommendations for minimum standards for unmanned national security systems (NSS).

Be transportable, deployable, and recoverable with commonly available commercial freight and transportation equipment, or demonstrate a development pathway to achieve this.

Minimize surface expression and duration.

Include modeling and simulation to inform specific vehicle behaviors and mission operations, or ability to integrate with third party modeling and simulation solutions.

The government may provide various payloads as government furnished equipment (GFE). The government may also provide a suite of GFE and government furnished information (GFI) which vendors are not required to use, but can leverage for their solutions.

DIU says that the government understands that companies will likely not be able to meet all of the specifications in this solicitation, but encourage companies with demonstrable capability applicable to one or more of these specifications to apply.

If selected to Phase 2 of the CSO, the government intends to observe vendors’ solutions demonstrated in-water live and in-person. Government representatives may travel to Phase 2 vendor locations at vendor discretion. Phase 2 is expected to begin approximately four weeks after the closing date of this Area of Interest solicitation. Specific dates and instructions will be provided to vendors selected for Phase 2 of the CSO.

Responses to the solicitation must be made by 23:59:59 U.S. Eastern Time, May 5, 2025 .

Access the solicitation HERE