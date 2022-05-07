Detyens wins $15.1 million MSC contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc., North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded a $15,141,033 contract for a 70-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188).

The contract includes a base period and four options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $15,335,373.

Work will be performed in North Charleston beginning June 30, 2022 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2022.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.