Damen Shipyards Group names Marc van Heyningen as new COO Written by Nick Blenkey









Marc van Heyningen will become the new Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Damen Shipyards Group effective April 1, succeeding to Jan-Wim Dekker, who became Chief Commercial Officer on 1 January.

“We warmly welcome Marc on board,” said CEO Arnout Damen. “With his experience and background, he is certainly able to take operational excellence within our company to an even higher level.”

Van Heyningen holds an M.Sc. in Civil Structural Engineering from Delft University and has spent the vast majority of his career working for Fluor Corporation in various general and operations management positions in the Netherlands, the U.K. India and the U.S.A. His most recent role was Vice President of Operations based in Fluor Company headquarters in Dallas, Texas.

“I very much look forward to joining the Damen team and working to strengthen project execution and quality of delivery,” he says.