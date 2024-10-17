Damen brings W&O on board F126 frigate program

W&O Supply, one of the largest suppliers of valves, actuated valves, piping systems, and speciality products to the marine market, reports that W&O Europe has reached a framework agreement with Damen Naval to supply manual valves, filters, and other specialized instrumentation for Germany’s F126 frigate construction program.

Damen Naval is the main contractor for the four F126 frigates, which are being built for the German Navy at shipyards in Hamburg, Kiel and Wolgast.

W&O Europe joins an international group of companies from across Europe that are working cooperatively on the project. W&O Europe’s project team, based in the Netherlands, will work closely with Damen Naval’s design and engineering teams to provide technical expertise and advice on product selection for the new frigate program.

Providing advice on product selection to ensure the supply of the correct products for the project, ensures essential operational safety and mitigates against the risk of downtime. W&O Europe will partner with Damen Naval to assure that all the products supplied by W&O and installed on the vessels will be fully compliant with the required standards and, if necessary, be shock and vibration tested.

“The W&O project team in Europe has many years of experience in navy projects executed in different European countries,” said Kristof Adam, managing director, W&O Europe. “Damen Naval and their customers have very high standards of quality for the products they require, and we are proud that they have placed their trust in W&O as a reliable partner for the F126 frigate project. We look forward to working with Damen Naval and their contractor partners to provide technical support and to ensure smooth and safe delivery of the correct products fit for purpose and installation.”

The F126 frigate project is a multi-year construction project for European multi-purpose combat ships. The W&O team will apply its technical expertise and experience working on military specified projects to ensure the efficient and reliable supply of valves, filters and instrumentation to the project.