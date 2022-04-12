Crowley and Shell ink MOU on decarbonization in maritime

Crowley Maritime Corporation and Shell Trading (US) Company have entered into a memorandum of understanding that aims to support alternative energy solutions for shoreside and terminal operations. The MOU comes as the maritime industry pursues all options to lower emissions. It follows on from the two companies’ ongoing joint project to provide lower-carbon fuel solutions by designing, building and operating what will be the largest LNG bunker barge in the U.S. East Coast.

Subject to future agreements, Shell will look to support Crowley’s development of lower-emissions solutions for a shoreside charging station at the Port of San Diego, where Crowley’s eWolf, the first all-electric U.S. ship assist tug, will begin service in 2023.

“We are pleased to expand our scope of work with Shell, a trusted partner whose commitments carry global impact, as we continue on our sustainability journey,” said Paul Manzi, vice president, Crowley Shipping. “Together, we look forward to making significant strides to reduce global emissions, innovating our vessels and equipment and progressing towards net-zero while delivering value and performance for customers.”

“We recognize that the world is in the midst of an energy transition, and we’re working hard to play our part,” said Maarten Poort, general manager of Shell Shipping & Maritime Americas. “We are proud of the relationship we have with Crowley and are excited about the opportunities we have to support them on their decarbonization journey.”

Under this MOU, Shell and Crowley are continuing to look more broadly at how they can jointly develop sustainable solutions across the U.S. maritime sector, possibly including lower-emissions vessels and technology at ports across the West, Gulf and East Coast regions and electrification and net-zero solutions at terminals.