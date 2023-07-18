Could this USV be a subsea IMR game changer?

In what they believe could be a game changer in subsea inspection maintenance and repair (subsea IMR), some leading players in the Norwegian offshore cluster have formed USV AS. Formed by DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø, the joint venture aims to use unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to significantly reduce emissions and operating expenses when conducting IMR work.

The JV has now contracted Spain’s Astilleros Gondán shipyard to build its first vessel. The USV will be 24 meters long and 7.5 meters wide. A hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system, which also includes a battery package from Seam, will allow the unmanned vessel to operate offshore for up to 30 days without charging or refueling. The vessel will be equipped with a work ROV capable of operating down to 1,500 meter water depth.

Able to operate in severe weather conditions, the USV will be remotely controlled from shore – but will have many autonomous features to ensure the safety and integrity of the spread. During operations, both the USV vessel crew and ROV operators will be co-located in the same remote operating center.

Maritime Robotics AS will deliver the system that enables the vessel’s auto remote control and navigation.

Concept development for the vessel began in 2018 and has been conducted in close collaboration with clients, Salt Ship Design, technology providers, and the relevant authorities.

“With our new USV, we are moving the captain onshore who will still remain in control over the offshore operations,” says DeepOcean CEO Øyvind Mikaelsen, who is chair of USV AS. “We will operate the vessel and the ROV from an onshore remote operations center. This is an excellent way of reducing cost, CO2 footprint and limit personnel exposure to offshore operations.”

“It is fantastic that we are able to provide new technology to the market that not only reduces emissions significantly, but also reduces costs and increases safety in offshore operations,” says Håvard Framnes, investment director at Østensjø. “This shows that the Norwegian offshore cluster is at the forefront of the energy transition. We have good experience in doing business with Solstad Offshore and DeepOcean, and we are pleased to grow the cooperation with this new winning technology.”

To increase the USV’s workable weather window, it is equipped with a newly developed launch and recovery system that allows for work class ROVs to be operated from relatively small vessels, such as the USV.

“Protecting the integrity of the ROV and its tooling is key to be able to deliver reliable and safe, unmanned offshore operations,” says Mikaelsen. “This is the cornerstone in developing this launch system instead of conventional moonpool or A-frame systems.”

In addition to the ROV, the USV will be equipped with a sizeable tool package to perform subsea operations. It is claimed that the USV will be capable of handling most of all subsea inspection work and a significant part of subsea intervention tasks.

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad Offshore comments: “In practice, this concept represents a step change in offshore operations. The collective expertise between the three JV partners, and our experience from the harsh environment of the North Sea, has allowed us to design this technology solution that can operate offshore for up to 30 days.”