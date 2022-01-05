Conoship unveils “future-proof” cargo vessel

Groningen, Netherlands-based Conoship International Projects has developed an innovative, future-proof and environmentally friendly 3,600 dwt general cargo vessel that it says can “be considered the new standard for low-air-draft sea/river coasters.”

The first series of six of the 88- by 13.2-meter diesel-electric vessels will be constructed at the Fosen shipyard in Emden, Germany.

Conoship says the vessel’s diesel-electric propulsion system and enlarged propeller in combination with a fuel-saving ConoDuctTail aft-ship design and optimized hull lines will deliver best in class fuel economy, especially in wind and waves.

To further improve its performance, the design is ready for wind-assisted propulsion, being prepared for the placement of two Econowind VentiFoils, which would reduce the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by about 10%, depending on sailing route.

FUTURE FUELS

Conoship says the EEDI of the vessel, as calculated as a diesel-driven vessel, is already below Phase 3 requirements. It adds that, to facilitate a switch to future fuels such as liquid hydrogen or ammonia, the requirements of those fuels have been taken into account from the beginning of the conceptual design process.

“We are very proud that this ultra-fuel-efficient cargo vessel is developed according to our philosophy to build in series in the north of Europe,” says Maarten Sickler, director of Conoship International Projects (CIP), which initiated the project based on extensive market research.

CIP says it proactively marketed the vessel, looked for clients, and sourced shipyards. It also actively brokered between finance houses, owner and shipyard.

Construction of the first series of six vessels, for an as yet undisclosed owner, is planned for spring 2022, while the entire series is expected to be delivered in 2023.

“We are delighted with the order,” says Carsten Stellamanns, managing director of Fosen Yard Emden. “The order is intended to become a flagship project and attract other similar projects to the region.”