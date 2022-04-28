ClassNK issues AiP for 160,000 cu.m liquefied hydrogen carrier

Classification Society ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a 160,000 cubic meter liquefied hydrogen carrier developed by shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (KHI).

This follows on from its earlier classification of world’s first liquefied hydrogen carrier, the 1,250 cubic meter KHI-built Suiso Frontier and its granting in 2021 of an AiP to KHI for the design of a liquefied hydrogen cargo containment system (CCS) with a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters per tank.

Subsequently, ClassNK has issued AiPs for the related cargo handling systems (CHS), which are key design elements of the vessel, and for dual-fuel main boilers that use hydrogen boil-off gas as fuel.

The 160,000 cubic meter ship that has now gained an AiP will be equipped with four of the 40,000 cubic meter containment systems.

Based on the three AiPs already issued for key systems and verification of the ship arrangement, hull structure/ stability, power generation/ distribution system, and its comprehensive hydrogen fire protection and extinction philosophy, ClassK says, it is confirmed that large-scale hydrogen transportation with this design is possible to realize.

Toshiyuki Shigemi, senior executive vice president, ClassNK (left) and Tatsuya Motoi, executive officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

In its examination, ClassNK carried out the design review of the liquefied hydrogen carrier based on Part N of its Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships incorporating the IGC Code, and its Guidelines for Liquefied Hydrogen Carriers incorporating the IMO’s interim recommendations for Carriage of Liquefied Hydrogen in Bulk. In addition, a comprehensive safety assessment was conducted based on the HAZID risk assessment results.

