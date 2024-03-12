Podcast: Designing a Canadian polar icebreaker

In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to Rami Hirsimäki, Senior Vice President, Marine and Offshore Energy at Elomatic, on the Canadian polar icebreaker project. Elomatic is a Finnish engineering and consulting company that focuses on solutions that improve environmental and human wellbeing.

We will talk about the design process for the project that is set to be built by 2030. The project was originally initiated in 2012 by the Canadian Government as a replacement for the CCGS Louis S. St-Laurent, Canada’s current largest icebreaker.

You can read more about this project here.