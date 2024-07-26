New developments from Jiangnan Shipyard gain ABS AIPs

ABS has awarded approval in principle (AIP) to two new developments from Jiangnan Shipyard, Shanghai: a new insulation system and a design for an ultra large ethane carrier (ULEC).

The ULEC design is the first equipped with the next-generation BrilliancE II Type-B cargo containment system, a modern cryogenic liquefied gas containment system designed to optimize ship performance. The second AIP was awarded for Jiangnan’s patented insulation system, PnFCOMBi, which can be used for type B tank low-temperature containment systems up to -163° Celsius.

ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“With ethane demand continuing to rise, the ultra large carrier design promises to support the market for many years, and the new insulation system is another innovative technology from Jiangnan supporting the overall safety of gas carriers,” said John McDonald, ABS president and COO.

“The groundbreaking BrilliancE II Type-B cargo containment system represents a significant leap forward in gas carriers. Its light-weight features make a three-tank configuration feasible without any concern regarding sloshing and structural resonance,” said Keyi Hu, Jiangnan Shipyard’s chief of corporate technology. “It offers numerous advantages, including exceptional safety, better space efficiency and parallel construction of tank and hull. We are confident that the ULEC, with its advanced technology, will deliver significant advantages and value to shipowners.”

ABS notes that, in 2019, it awarded an AIP to Jiangnan for its first BrilliancE type B cargo containment system, the original system first seen in the ABS-classed VLEC Pacific Ineos Belstaff, which was launched at Jiangnan Shipyard in 2021. Then in 2023, ABS awarded AIP to Jiangnan for its BrilliancE II IMO Type B cryogenic liquified gas containment system for VLECs.