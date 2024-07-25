VIDEO: Ulstein delivers Olympic Boreas

Ulstein Verft today delivered the state-of-the-art offshore wind commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Olympic Boreas to Fosnavåg, Norway, headquartered Olympic Group.

The vessel is the first of two sister vessels based on the Ulstein SX222 design by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS and features the Twin X-Stern solution, with four main thrusters: two aft and two in the foreship. With this innovative setup, the vessel is described by Ulstein as “exceptionally swift” and can perform walk-to-work operations in an efficient manner. This has a significant impact on fuel consumption in dynamic positioning operations.

Olympic Boreas’s hybrid power solution, by Ulstein Power & Control, incorporates a substantial battery system and diesel generators that operate at variable speeds. This design ensures optimal fuel utilization. The vessel is prepared for methanol fuel, paving the way for net zero emission operations. Space for extra battery capacity has also been designed in, allowing full-electric operations once the necessary infrastructure becomes available. The focus is on energy efficiency, resulting in maximized energy-efficient operations, maneuverability and functionality.

The CSOV has a large gangway system installed and features high-capacity, well furnished accommodations, including offices, lounges, day rooms, game rooms, and an exercise room.

“We are proud to welcome Olympic Boreas, an innovative and pioneering vessel,” said Olympic Group CEO Stig Remøy. “This ship is a product of the excellent cooperation between Ulstein and Olympic and the strength of the maritime cluster in our region. It will play an essential role in our future operations within offshore energy. We look forward to using this high-quality vessel to promote sustainable, efficient, and safe operations in the industry.”

“In partnership with Olympic, we have developed and built an exceptional ship,” said Ulstein Group CEO Gunvor Ulstein. “We have collaborated with Olympic on numerous past projects and are gratified that they once again selected Ulstein for this innovative newbuild. I am proud to announce the delivery of this high-quality, next-generation offshore energy vessel that is set to benefit the shipowner for many years ahead.”

Olympic and Ulstein, together with other partners, are cooperating in a project to develop a life-cycle assessment (LCA) of new vessels, focusing on the Olympic Boreas and her sister vessel. The implementation of life cycle analysis in shipbuilding and in the operation of the vessel is seen as crucial for assessing the environmental impact of maritime technologies and identifying alternative low-carbon and zero-carbon fuels that can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships in a holistic manner.