Op-Ed: SmartSea brings aviation tech to maritime

By Julian Panter, CEO, SmartSea

The official launch of SmartSea in May marked a groundbreaking moment for the maritime industry, ushering in an era of unparalleled opportunity. Powered by SITA, the world’s leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology, its arrival is not just another corporate announcement; it is a seismic shift that promises to revolutionize maritime operations globally.

Drawing on the lessons from the aviation industry, which has long led in technological advancement, the maritime sector stands poised for significant enhancement. For decades, the aviation industry has navigated complex regulations, capital-intensive operations, heavy reliance on data, and stringent sustainability requirements, emerging as a model of innovation and efficiency. Now this opportunity presents a real path forward for maritime to close the technological gap—estimated to be up to 15 years—and make strides into the future.

Ports and ship terminals grapple with issues akin to airports and aircraft: turnaround times, maintenance, crew and passenger management, and budget constraints. We need to leverage aviation’s advanced technologies to address these challenges. Enhanced navigation, safer routing, and improved situational awareness are not just possibilities but imminent realities. The adoption of real-time data sharing and communication can revolutionize ship-port interactions, significantly boosting operational coordination and safety.

Imagine a world where ships, ports, and control centers communicate seamlessly, sharing real-time data to transform decision-making and efficiency. Predictive maintenance, a mainstay in aviation, is already drastically reduce maritime downtime, extending equipment lifespan and cutting costs associated with unexpected repairs, and the scope to enhance this could reshape the economic landscape of maritime operations.

The passenger experience, especially in cruise and ferry operations, stands to benefit enormously. Technologies that ensure a seamless journey such as unified booking systems, automated luggage transfer and real-time baggage tracking are poised to revolutionize passenger travel at sea, echoing the advancements seen in aviation.

However, the fragmented nature of maritime solutions presents a significant challenge and unlike aviation, which has benefited from standardized data formats and protocols, our industry remains disjointed. This fragmentation must be overcome for true progress. Standardization has driven transparency, faster communication, and a cohesive value chain in aviation and maritime must adopt this mindset to promote standardized data exchange between ships and ports.

Modernizing the maritime industry is also not just about implementing the latest technologies; it’s about integrating legacy systems with cutting-edge digital platforms. Incremental modernization can facilitate this transformation without requiring complete overhauls. Drawing from aviation’s experience with phased upgrades, the maritime sector can gradually transform, allowing for steady progress while managing costs and minimizing disruptions.

Moreover, the maritime industry can benefit from adopting aviation’s emphasis on safety and sustainability as enhanced data sharing and communication not only improve operational efficiency but also bolster safety measures. For instance, real-time data can aid in better weather forecasting and route planning, reducing the risk of accidents. Sustainability efforts can also be amplified through the adoption of more efficient technologies and practices, contributing to the global fight against climate change and shipping’s drive towards reaching net zero by 2050.

Collaboration is essential. Working with influential bodies such as the International Maritime Organization and the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), the industry can unite technology companies and key maritime stakeholders to drive this much-needed change.

The maritime industry stands at a crossroads: seize this moment to leap forward with pioneering solutions or remain anchored in outdated practices. Aviation’s success stories highlight what’s possible. It’s time for maritime to embrace this transformative opportunity and work towards a more advanced, efficient, and sustainable future.