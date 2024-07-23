Bridge strike scare box ship MSC Michigan VII free to leave Charleston Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Coast Guard has lifted the detention order imposed on the containership MSC Michigan VII following the June 6 incident in which a power surge caused it to surge forwards as it was departing North Charleston, S.C. That led to fears that the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge over the Cooper River could suffer a fate similar to that of Baltimore’s Key Bridge.

Yesterday, the Coast Guard Sector Charleston Captain of the Port authorized the ship to depart the Port of Charleston under a three-tug escort, two of which will be tethered to the ship.

The authorization to depart was granted after main engine service technicians and Port State Control examiners from Sector Charleston conducted dockside trials to verify proper operation of the main engine and essential auxiliary systems. The MSC Michigan VII is also required to provide proof of successful sea trials prior to returning to the United States.

The initial Coast Guard investigation determined that the primary cause of the incident on June 5, 2024, was that the vessel’s control linkage for the main engine governor became disconnected, rendering the installed propulsion control systems inoperable. The investigation into the linkage disconnection is ongoing.

The ship’s next port of call will be Freeport, Bahamas.

Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, presents a Meritorious Public Service Award to Christopher Thornton with the Charleston Branch Pilots Association for his commendable actions related to the uncontrolled acceleration of the MSC Michigan VII [USCG photograph]

PILOT HONORED FOR ACTIONS

As we reported at the time, one of Charleston Branch Pilots Association’s most experienced harbor pilots was aboard the 24-year-old MSC Michigan VII when it vaulted forward, with Capt. John Cameron, executive director of the pilotage association, noting that the pilot , leaned on “calculated confidence” gained by manning ships through the harbor at least 3,000 times to decide to continue the voyage. He directed the ship’s crew through 16 turns before it cleared the harbor.

On June 26, that pilot, Christopher Thornton, was presented by the Coast Guard with a Meritorious Public Service Award for his commendable actions related to the incident.

The award recognized Thornton’s commendable actions to safely pilot the runaway ship for over 20 nautical miles, five major turns and under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge without major incident at nearly twice the normal speed of ships through the harbor.

The award citation read that, “Pilot Thornton’s efforts were nothing short of miraculous and directly saved lives, property, and the marine environment.”

“I am truly honored to present Mr. Thornton with this award for his actions in safely piloting the MSC Michigan VII out of the Charleston Harbor and to sea,” said Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, commander, Coast Guard Seventh District, “His immediate action to not only continue piloting the ship effectively but also notify all port partners of the ship’s mechanical difficulties was vital in protecting the safety of both property and people in and around the greater Charleston waterways.”

“The Charleston Pilots appreciate and are honored by this recognition,” said W. Crayton Walters III, president of the Charleston Branch Pilots Association. “Our mission requires us to be prepared for the unexpected, and in this case, our pilot and our staff applied our training and experience to avert a potentially very serious situation that would have impacted the community and the port. The quick and astute responses of the Coast Guard, and our local police and fire departments to clear the channels, the beaches, and the bridge ahead of the ship were just as critical to safeguard the public from harm, and we commend each of them for their actions. We are honored to be a part of this community and be of service each and every day.”

The Meritorious Public Service Award, the second-highest public service award the Coast Guard may bestow, is given to recognize those who have accomplished one or more of the following: unusual courage in advancing a Coast Guard mission, substantial contribution to the Coast Guard that produced tangible results and specific individual accomplishments that provide unique benefits to the public.