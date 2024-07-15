The ferry community meets in Seattle this October for FERRIES 2024 Written by Heather Ervin









The 37th annual Marine Log FERRIES conference, set to take place at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, Wash., on October 29-30, will focus on how ferry operators can optimize their business operations through a day and a half of expert presentations and panel discussions.

Last year, the Marine Log FERRIES conference drew nearly 250 industry leaders and 50 sponsors in the New York City area. FERRIES 2024 will offer in-person discussions, additional panels, dynamic Q&A sessions, and multiple networking opportunities, providing a platform for the North American ferry industry to come together, share experiences, network, seek new suppliers, and reconnect with existing ones.

Drawing heavily on actual operator and owner experiences and feedback, FERRIES 2024 will focus on how ferry owners and operators—both large and small—can learn from ferry success stories and lessons learned to improve their own vessel operations via improved technologies and low-carbon alternatives to increase ridership and maximize business efficiencies.

FERRIES audience members fill the speaker room.

The program will also explore new ways to meet economic and environmental targets through technological advances, innovative vessel operations, and the latest trends in ferry design.

This year’s program includes four panels focusing on varying topics, including the first zero-emission high-speed ferries in the U.S., an update on electrifying the Washington State Ferries system, a case study on ferry service expansions, and how operators can leverage technologies in their ferry operations. Other exciting topics include how the Sea Change—the highly anticipated hydrogen fuel cell ferry—recently achieved a Certificate of Inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard, managing “chaos” facing small ferry operators with multiple short daily trips, the necessity of a service contingency plan with insights from Washington State Ferries, and a look at recently delivered ferries, including Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company’s—a subsidiary of McAllister Towing—green ferry built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group and a new Subchapter T ferry built for Angel Island Tiburon Ferry.

The complete agenda can be found here. For inquiries regarding sponsorships or ways you can connect with FERRIES 2024 attendees, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.