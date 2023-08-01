Chouest-affiliate Alpha Marine awarded contract mods worth more than $24 million Written by Nick Blenkey









Cut Off, La., based Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) affiliate Alpha Marine Services LLC, has been awarded two Military Sea Lift Command contract modifications worth more than $24 million.

One is a $12,944,322 firm-fixed-price option (P00011) with reimbursable elements contract N3220521C4030 for the long-term charter of the U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore supply vessel, M/V Gary Chouest, to support Navy fleet requirements for towing, diving and salvage operations, submarine rescue, and training exercises.

This contract includes a 12-month base period with two 12-month option periods, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $38,008,507. Work will be performed primarily in the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to be completed if all options are exercised, by Aug. 1, 2024.

The contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received.

SUPPLY SUPER VESSEL

The M/V Gary Chouest was called a “supply super vessel” by Military Sealift Command in March of this year when it was awarded a letter of appreciation for quickly responding to an emergent U.S. Navy tasking to tow, in rough waters, the roll-on/roll-off vehicle cargo ship USNS Gordon (T-AKR-296) to safety, Dec. 14, 2022,

Ronald W. Brinkley, MSC Atlantic’s future operations and plans’ officer, called the tow “a true success story because of the well-thought-out planning and the superlative ship handling by Gary’s crew. All of which was achieved, primarily, as a result of the expert training, seasoned experience, and superb seamanship skills of the personnel on the scene.”

TRACTOR TUGS

Alpha Marine Services has also been awarded an option (P00032) in the amount of $11,252,385 for contract N3220520C2257. The option is a firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to support Military Sealift Command’s contract for the time charter of seven tractor-like tugs in support of Navy bases at Kings Bay, Ga., and Mayport, Fla. The option is the third of the current contract. The current contract includes a one-year, firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods, and one 11-month option period. The cumulative value of this contract, if all options are exercised, is $52,884,546. Work will be performed in Kings Bay (50 %); and Mayport (50 %), and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 30, 2025. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $11,252,385 for option three are currently available for performance under this contract action. This procurement was released under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the Beta.SAM.Gov website and three offers received.

Military Sealift Command, Norfolk is the contracting activity for both awards.