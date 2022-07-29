Chouest vessel wins MSC contract with $38 million potential

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) affiliate Alpha Marine Services LLC, Cut Off, La., has been awarded a $12,656,010 firm-fixed-price option (P00005) with reimbursable elements contract for the long-term charter of one U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore supply vessel, M/V Gary Chouest, to support Navy fleet requirements for towing, diving and salvage operations, submarine rescue, and training exercises.

The contract includes a 12-month base period with two 12-month option periods that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $38,008,507. Work will be performed primarily in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by July 29, 2024.

Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,656,010 are obligated for the option period and will not expire. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and two offers were received.

The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.