Bureau Veritas in MOU on 3D model-based design approval

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement with HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd (HSHI) and Siemens Industry Software Ltd. (Siemens DISW) to implement a 3D model-based design approval process using Siemens DISW’s NX CAD.

The JDP will provide technical support for 3D model creation using NX CAD, which includes the integration of key drawing information into the 3D model, and establish a collaborative framework for 3D model-based design approval as part of this innovative new process.

BV says that this approach to model-based approval will serve as a foundation for the future of shipbuilding, supporting the industry’s digital transformation through Model-Based System Engineering (MBSE).

The JDP will leverage Siemens DISW’s NX CAD and Teamcenter, as well as Bureau Veritas’ VPM system. BV and HSHI will initially apply the 3D-based design approval process to a portion of a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier that is currently under construction, with plans to expand it to all vessel types. The adoption of a model-based approval process will enhance information sharing with the classification society while leveraging the secured neutral format models for interpretation and simulation, ultimately accelerating the design approval process.

Alex Gregg-Smith, senior vice president, Asia Pacific (APA) at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said: “3D model-based approach lays the foundation for the adoption of digital transformation of classification in the shipbuilding industry. As the industry continues to embrace more sophisticated digital technologies, this project with HD Hyundai Samho and Simens DISW will serve as a valuable case study, demonstrating the benefits of seamless integration between design, approval, and production.”

Oh Min Ahn, executive vice president of HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd, said: “Model-based design approval will accelerate the digital transformation of the shipbuilding industry by linking models created at the design stage to the production stage.”

Byung Joon Oh, Korea country manager at Siemens Digital Industries Software Ltd, said: “Siemens Digital Industries Software is pleased to collaborate with HD Hyundai Samho and BV to co-create value through process innovation based on the Siemens Xcelerator platform and aspires to contribute to reinforcing the competitiveness of Korea’s shipbuilding industry.”