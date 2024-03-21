Amogy technology picked to power ePSV

Brooklyn, N.Y., headquartered ammonia-to-power specialist Amogy has signed a contract that will see its technology power an electric platform supply vessel (ePSV). The contract has been reached with Stavanger, Norway, based Green Ships Invest, and follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the two parties in October 2023.

Under the contract, Green Ships Invest will specifically design the ePSV to be equipped with 2 MW of clean energy capacity, using ten of Amogy’s 200 kW ammonia-to-electrical power systems. In a second phase of the project, Green Ships Invest is planning for the expanded application of Amogy’s systems in two more vessels. They will be operated by Bourbon Horizon.

“Our partnership with Green Ships Invest and the operational expertise of Bourbon Horizon represents a crucial milestone in Amogy’s mission to decarbonize the maritime sector,” said Amogy managing director Christian Berg. “This contract signifies confidence in our ammonia-to-power technology as a viable solution for the industry’s urgent decarbonization needs.”

While Green Ships Invest’s 82 meter ePSV design integrates Amogy’s pioneering ammonia-to-electrical power system as its primary propulsion method, the vessels will also be equipped with conventional diesel generators to ensure operational reliability, allowing for 100% Marine Gasoil operation if necessary. The addition of diesel technology provides a fail-safe, ensuring the vessels’ performance and safety without compromising their commitment to sustainability.

“Securing this contract with Amogy marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards sustainable maritime innovation,” said Per Kavli, CEO of Green Ships Invest. “It reinforces our commitment to leading the charge in designing and deploying vessels that not only meet but advance global emission reduction targets.”