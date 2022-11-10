Amogy in marine ammonia-to-power MOU with Yara’s YCA subsidiary

Brooklyn, N.Y. based high tech start-up Amogy Inc. reports that its innovative ammonia-to-power system for maritime applications is to be considered for future shipping projects with Oslo-headquartered Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA).

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA), is a decarbonization-focused subsidiary of leading global ammonia producer, Yara International ASA, which trades about one-third of the world’s ammonia and has plants across the world.

Under a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MOU), YCA will consider Amogy’s ammonia-to-power system as a zero-emissions solution for use within future shipping projects. The companies will also pursue opportunities with external partners, including shipowners, for Amogy to deliver its proprietary technology and for YCA to deliver clean ammonia.

YCA has ambitions to commercialize the application of low carbon blue and renewable green ammonia to enable decarbonization of hard to abate industries, including the application of clean ammonia as a marine fuel. YCA is currently building an ammonia bunkering network in Scandinavia with its first bunker barge set to be operational in 2024.

Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power platform uses a unique ammonia cracking technology in which hydrogen is extracted from ammonia on-board for use in a fuel cell. As we reported recently announced the first commercial deployment of the technology will be in a U.S. inland waterways ammonia tank barge in 2023, in partnership with Southern Devall.

“This collaboration with Yara Clean Ammonia is a natural next step for Amogy following the establishment of our Norway operations earlier this year,” said Seonghoon Woo, co-founder and CEO of Amogy. “YCA operates a vast global ammonia network and understands the value of the compound as a next-generation fuel to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like shipping. This agreement provides a fantastic opportunity for Amogy to work alongside innovators in this space to support further demonstrations of our technology in maritime vessels.”

As Amogy pursues commercialization of its technology in oceangoing vessels, YCA and Amogy will collaborate for on efforts that including potential integrations in tugboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other ships.

“Amogy’s work with Yara Clean Ammonia will provide us with more opportunities to demonstrate and deliver ammonia-to-power technologies to the maritime sector,” said Christian Berg, managing director at Amogy Norway. “As a former member of their team, I’m very familiar with YCA’s commitment to driving innovation in ammonia production and transportation to support cleaner shipping and food production. With access to YCA’s ammonia and partner portfolio, Amogy can introduce proven zero-carbon fueling opportunities to more changemakers around the world and move toward our goal of decarbonizing the transportation industry by 2050.”

Founded in 2020 by four MIT Ph.D alumni with a shared vision, Amogy’s investors include Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, AP Ventures, SK Innovation, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and DCVC.