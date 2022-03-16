Alfa Laval’s new E-PowerPack turns waste heat into electricity

Alfa Laval is set to launch the E-PowerPack, a self-contained solution that can generate electricity from many different heat sources on board ships, using Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology.

These include not only exhaust gas waste heat, which accounts for 50% of the energy from combusted fuel, but also liquid sources at lower temperatures, such as engine jacket water.

By converting waste heat directly into electrical power, the E-PowerPack reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

“Alfa Laval is pursuing a wide range of technologies to support decarbonization, both independently and with partners,” says Lars Skytte Jørgensen, Vice President Technology Development, Energy Systems, Alfa Laval Marine Division. “Fuel cells and many other innovations are in the pipeline, but the first critical step is to leverage the existing energy on board. The E‑PowerPack does that in a revolutionary way, while building on Alfa Laval’s many decades of waste heat recovery experience.”

Regardless of which fuels they operate with today, fleets can use the E-PowerPack to reduce their fuel consumption, emissions and costs. On vessels where moving to low-sulfur fuel has created a surplus of steam, the E-PowerPack will transform the excess into a free source of power.

“The versatility and fuel savings will make the E-PowerPack an easy choice for shipowners, who can use it to improve a vessel’s Energy Efficiency Index and Carbon Intensity Indicator,” says Danny Ingemann, head of global sales for the product at Alfa Laval. “On a wider level, it will be a decisive part of reaching the industry’s common goal of net zero carbon.”

Going forward, says Alfa Laval, the E-PowerPack will also be vital as energy recovery becomes key in transitioning to green methanol and ammonia.

“Savings that offset fuel costs are only one part of the picture, since methanol and ammonia are both more expensive and less energy-rich,” Ingemann explains. “For the amount of fuel they carry to be feasible, vessels will need to utilize all of the energy that methanol and ammonia contain. The E-PowerPack will be a vital part of achieving the energy balance.”

The E-PowerPack will launch on April 5 with a special webinar broadcast from the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center.