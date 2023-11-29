ABB to power new Spanish Navy submarine rescue vessel Written by Nick Blenkey









The Spanish Navy is to get a new submarine rescue vessel to replace its current 46-year old vessel, the Neptune, originally launched as a tugboat in 1945. The Spanish Navy is currently building a new class of advanced air-independent submarines, the S-80 class, and the new BAM-15 class submarine rescue vessel, the Poseidon, will not only support the new S-80 class but carry out a broad range of other missions.

Both the S-80 class and the Poseidon are being built at Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company Navantia.

ABB has been selected to supply a complete DC-based power and distribution system for the submarine rescue vessel.

ABB’s scope of supply comprises ABB Onboard DC Grid, transformers, alternators, battery system, and ABB’s PEMS power and energy management system.

The ABB solutions will allow Poseidon to meet the Spanish Navy’s requirements for dynamic positioning and strict position keeping capability as well as systems reliability and redundancy.

Onboard DC Grid will deliver the high efficiency and platform flexibility to support the submarine rescue vessel’s varied and challenging operations, with the battery system covering peak power demands during rescue missions. Meanwhile, the power and energy management system will ensure Poseidon’s total power resources are used in a way that optimizes safety and operational efficiency.

ABB says that its DC-based power and distribution system represents a low-risk, high-reward investment. The solution is built on widely proven commercial technology and offers high levels of fault tolerance and redundancy, helping ensure high levels of vessel availability. In addition, the Spanish Navy will gain access to ABB’s global service network, which includes a strong presence in Spain, including its robust support offering throughout the vessel’s lifecycle. In the future, as environmental regulations become increasingly stringent, the Spanish Navy will also benefit from the ability of the Onboard DC Grid system to integrate future energy sources.

“The extremely demanding nature of submarine rescue missions calls for the highest standards in safety, fault tolerance and systems integrity from the onboard power and distribution system,” said Sindre Satre, business line manager, Coast Guard and Navy, ABB Marine & Ports. “This order is the latest testament to the operational, service, financial and risk mitigation benefits that come with choosing a commercial, off-the-shelf solution like Onboard DC Grid from a reliable technology partner such as ABB. We are proud to have been selected for this project and to continue our collaboration with Navantia and the Spanish Navy.”