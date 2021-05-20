Vard Marine and Finland’s ILS in teaming agreement

Vancouver, B.C., headquartered Vard Marine Inc. and Finland’s ILS Ship Design & Engineering have reached an agreement to work together to develop design solutions for the global icebreaker market and to address the challenges of ice-capable shipping worldwide.

One area of cooperation will be the further development and implementation of ILS’ patented Detachable IceBreaking Bow (DIBB) in new markets.

As we’ve reported earlier, the ILS DIBB, with its independent power plant, allows icebreaking to become a modular capability that can be added to new and existing vessels as and when required, rather than being built into the vessel with all the size, weight, cost and efficiency impacts that this implies. While detachable bows are not a new concept, the DIBB’s unique capabilities overcome many of the drawbacks of earlier approaches.

While the agreement is new, the companies are by no means strangers to each other. Most recently Vard Marine has developed the conversion designs for the Canadian Coast Guard’s Medium Icebreakers (MIBs) from an original ILS hull design. These ships are now some of the Coast Guard’s most powerful and effective assets.

“Our agreement with ILS will assist both companies in helping current and new clients in identifying their needs and in providing the designs that address these,” says Vard Marine’s CEO, Wade Carson. “The two companies’ shared values include putting our clients first and providing objective and unbiased advice.”

“During the last five years, we have done design and consulting work for paying customers in 14 different countries,” says ILS CEO, Kristian Lehtonen. “Cooperation with the highly skilled professionals of Vard Marine will further expand our horizons. We are pleased and honored to work with Vard Marine, as we share with them the same belief in hard work and commitment.”