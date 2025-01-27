Limited shore access hits seafarers happiness

Restrictive port policies are seen as a major reason why the Seafarers Happiness Index has seen its first downturn for four quarters. The Mission to Seafarers has just published the results of the latest survey. They reveal a fall in happiness in several areas of seafaring life to 6.91 in Q4 2024, from 7.16 in Q3 of last year.

The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a quarterly survey conducted by the Mission to Seafarers, in partnership with Idwal and NorthStandard, and supported by Inmarsat.

The results of the latest survey show that dissatisfaction is partly due to some ports not actively facilitating shore access. There is a growing perception that if a port is not proactive in supporting shore leave then it is acting as a barrier to it. Many seafarers report feeling isolated and frustrated due to limited shore access, poorly maintained facilities, and inconvenient transportation options. These challenges make it difficult for crew members to leave their vessels to rest and recharge, contributing to heightened mental strain.

Connectivity issues also remain a major source of discontent. Although free Wi-Fi is often promised onboard, inadequate infrastructure means that connectivity is frequently unreliable or unusable. This leaves seafarers struggling to stay connected with family and friends, further intensifying feelings of isolation and negatively affecting morale.

Seafarers also shared their concerns over stagnant wages amid rising living costs. Many seafarers feel that their wages have not kept pace with inflation or the increasing demands of the job, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

The results have also shown that training can present seafarers with both a positive and negative experience. On the positive side, many seafarers have reported access to quality mentorship opportunities, and professional development programs, helping them enhance their skills and stay up to date with industry standards. However, the negative aspects of training are equally prominent, with many crew members expressing frustration with redundant training requirements, feeling that they are asked to complete the same courses repeatedly without gaining new insights.

Workload and fatigue remain significant issues, driven by long hours, inadequate staffing, and a rise in administrative burdens. Despite efforts to streamline processes through digitalisation, persistent paperwork continues to drain time and energy. This combination of factors is increasing fatigue levels, jeopardizing both safety and well-being.

Social interaction onboard is another area in need of attention, with high workloads often restricting opportunities for social interaction. This isolation is often compounded by departmental segregation, where crew members from different departments interact less frequently, further adding to the sense of disconnection. Addressing these issues could significantly enhance morale, foster teamwork, and contribute to safer, more efficient operations.

Ben Bailey, Director of Program, The Mission to Seafarers, said: “Shore leave is not a luxury but as a vital opportunity for rest and mental recovery for seafarers. The decline this quarter highlights the critical need to sustain efforts to improve seafarer welfare and avoid complacency in addressing the challenges they face. We are committed to working closely with the shipping industry, including the ports sector, to overcome these challenges and enhance the well-being of seafarers. The Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) is a vital tool in this mission, and we extend our gratitude to all the seafarers who contributed to the survey.”

Thom Herbert, Idwal crew welfare advocate, commented: “The Q4 2024 report is again a stark reminder of the persistent challenges facing seafarers today. Despite pockets of progress, the decline in overall happiness, especially related to shore leave and connectivity, underscores the urgent need for industry-wide reforms. We must listen to the voices of those at sea and address their concerns, from stagnant wages to isolation caused by inadequate port access. At Idwal, we believe improving these conditions should be the cornerstone for sustaining a thriving maritime industry.”

“Once again, the Seafarers Happiness Index has offered powerful insights into the way shipping’s key workers think and feel about their lives at sea, and areas of potential improvement.” said Capt Yves Vandenborn, head of loss prevention Asia Pacific, NorthStandard. “With a change from 7.16/10 in Q3 to 6.91 in Q4 of 2024, this reflects the first decline in happiness levels since Q1 of 2024. The report reflects positively on onboard relationships, mentorship and professional growth opportunities. It is critical that we pay full attention to the views of those at the sharp end of shipping to recognize the positives and respond decisively to their areas of concern.”