Neste charters Terntank newbuild duo

Finnish refiner Neste has signed an agreement to time charter in two low-emission 15,000 dwt products tankers with foldable suction sails and methanol dual fuel engines. Designed by Kongsberg, the vessels were ordered last November by family-owned Swedish tanker owner Terntank Rederi A/S,

The tankers are designed to transport a wide variety of liquid cargoes including renewable raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats, to Neste’s refineries. At the refineries, they will load products such as renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for transport.

“Together with our partners, we are scaling up our renewable and circular solutions production capacity,” says Lauri Helin, vice president logistics and operations, oil products at Neste. “Our partnership with Terntank supports our commitment to sustainability, particularly our target towards reducing emissions across our value chain. With these vessels we continue to reduce the emissions and environmental impacts of transportation.

“It is great to have Neste back again as a time charter partner after 10 years,” says Tryggve Möller, owner, Terntank. “We are happy to be able to provide them with the state-of-art product tankers and innovative technologies to minimize the environmental impact of shipping and work together towards carbon neutrality targets.”

The tankers will be built at the CMHI Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou, China, under a contract that includes options for two more vessels. They are due for delivery during the second half of 2025 and beginning of 2026.

The vessels have been developed based on Terntank’s experience with its previous six AVIC series vessels with additional innovative improvements to reduce environmental impacts.

Both new tankers are ice-strengthened and equipped with Terntank’s Hybrid Solution electric power supply system, battery pack and on-shore power connection. The ships can operate on new low-emission fuels such as e-methanol to meet net-zero emission goals. Terntank has extensive experience in operating this type of vessels with solutions that minimize pollution near populated areas such as ports.