VIDEO: Houthi attack on Sounion threatens an environmental disaster

Video has emerged on YouTube showing the 163,000 dwt Greek-flagged tanker Sounion ablaze following multiple Houthi attacks and threatening to cause an environmental disaster.

The U.S. Mission to Yemen issued this statement, August 25:

“The United States is gravely concerned by the Houthis’ attacks against the oil tanker MT Delta Sounion. The Houthis’ continued attacks threaten to spill a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, an amount four times the size of the Exxon Valdez disaster. While the crew has been evacuated, the Houthis appear determined to sink the ship and its cargo into the sea.

“Through these attacks, the Houthis have made clear they are willing to destroy the fishing industry and regional ecosystems that Yemenis and other communities in the region rely on for their livelihoods, just as they have undermined the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to the region through their reckless attacks. We call on the Houthis to cease these actions immediately and urge other nations to step forward to help avert this environmental disaster.”

The ship is operated by Athens-headquartered Delta Tankers and, according to agency reports, is the third of the company’s vessels to be targeted by the Houthis. Earlier this month, the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and Delta Blue tankers were struck in separate attacks.

The fire broke out Friday following multiple Houthi attacks. The previous day the crew of 25 Filipinos and Russians, as well as four private security personnel, had been rescued by a ship sent by EUNAVOR ASPIDES following a request from the master.

While approaching the area, the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES ship destroyed an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) that posed an imminent threat to the ship and the crew. All on board the MV Sounion were subsequently rescued and were being transported to Djibouti, the nearest safe port of call.

“Carrying 150.000 tonnes of crude oil, the MV Sounion now represents a navigational and environmental hazard,” said EUNAVFOR ASPIDES. “It is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation.”

That message went unheeded.

“Late Friday night, the Houthis released footage of an explosion striking the Sounion, their fighters on the water in the distance chanting the group’s slogan: ‘God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.’ “ reports Ekathimineri, adding that a frame-by-frame analysis of the video conducted by the Associated Press suggested three simultaneous explosions struck the deck of the Sounion. That signature suggests an attack conducted by planted explosives, rather than a strike by missile or drone.