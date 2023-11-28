Pentagon: Central Park hijackers were Somalis

While all the circumstances surrounding the recent attempted hijacking of the Zodiac Maritime tanker Central Park indicated that the Iranian-backed, Yemen-based Houthis were involved, it seems they likely were involved only to the extent of of firing two ballistic missiles at the tanker and at the U.S destroyer that had come to its aid, the USS Mason.

The incident prompted MARAD to yesterday issue a U.S. Maritime Alert for the Indian Ocean in which it said the Central Park had been boarded by “unknown armed entities”

The Mason subsequently hunted down and detained five armed individuals had who disembarked the Central Park and attempted to flee.

Those individuals appear to have been Somalis.

Here’s some of what Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a press briefing yesterday:

“Shifting to the Middle East, I want to just reinforce what we know regarding the commercial vessel — Motor Vessel Central Park. As you saw in CENTCOM’s press release last night, the USS Mason, with allied ships from the combined — Maritime Forces Counter-Piracy Combined Task Force 151 and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the Central Park when they came under attack by an unknown entity. Coalition vessels responded, and upon arrival, demanded the release of the vessel. Subsequently, five armed individuals disembarked the ship and attempted to flee via their small boat. The Mason pursued the attackers, resulting in their eventual surrender, and the crew of the Central Park is currently safe.

“Later that evening, at approximately 01:45 A.M. on November 27th Yemen time, two ballistic missiles — initial indications were that two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen toward the general location of the Mason and the Central Park, and as CENTCOM’s press release highlighted, the missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately 10 nautical miles from the ships. It is not clear at this time what they were targeting.”

Here’s how Brig. Gen Ryder answered some questions:

Q: You said that the missiles were launched from Houthi-controlled territory. Does that mean you don’t believe that the Houthis fired the missiles? You’re not sure yet who fired them?

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: We’re still assessing it. We know it came from Houthi-controlled territory. I’m not sure how many other folks have missiles in that region there. But yeah, like I said, it landed 10 nautical miles from the ships, traveling in the direction of the ships, but it’s not clear to us who they were targeting exactly.

Q: Okay. To follow up, is there is there any coordination with regional actors like Saudi Arabia or other GCC countries to counter or to contain the Houthi threat?

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: Well look, broadly speaking, as you saw in the case of the Motor Vessel Central Park, there is an international coalition that is working together to ensure regional security and stability, to include the safety of waterways when it comes to commercial traffic. And this is not just the United States that’s looking to protect these areas; it’s part of an international coalition that’s been working together for some time.

Q: So you said that the five who were detained are Somalis?

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: I said initial indications are that they’re Somali. Again, we’re continuing to assess but that’s the initial indication.

Q: Yeah, so based on those indications, do you think this is a piracy-related incident or —

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: Clearly, a piracy-related incident in that this vessel was boarded by these five individuals. They attempted to access the crew cabin. The crew essentially were able to lock themselves into a safe haven. These individuals attempted to access and take control of the ship. But when the combined task force responded, they essentially fled.

“So after the five individuals fled, the Mason sent out a Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) team on the water that stopped a small boat. They detained the individuals and then that team, the VBSS team, boarded the Central Park and cleared the vessel, got in communication with the crew, which was found safe, and of course the vessel is now back under power and on its way. So yes, they did board.

Q: Thanks. Just a couple of follow-ups. You said that the individuals were Somali. Do you —

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: I said initial indications are that they are Somali.

Q: Are there initial indications that they have any ties to the Houthis?

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: Again, we’re continuing to assess the situation but you’ve been following this region for a very long time. You know that Somali piracy is something that’s out there. So these individuals were — we know that they’re not Houthi. Again, we’re continuing to assess the situation.

Q: Okay. And then did they — do you assess that the Houthis were trying to target the Mason with the —

BRIGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER: Again, I answered that earlier. It’s unclear what they were attempting to target.

(You can read the entire transcript HERE)

ZIM REROUTES SOME SHIPS

Whether the Houtis were involved in the Central Park hijack attempt or not, the threat they present to Israeli-linked shipping remains. The Ray Car Carriers affiliated Galaxy Leader remains detained in the Port of Hodeidah, Yemen, with its crew on board.

Yesterday, Haifa, Israel, headquartered containership operator ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) reaffirmed its continued commitment to serve the East Mediterranean and Israeli ports.

“Operations to and from these ports will be maintained with the highest regard for safety protocols which are essential to safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.” said the company. “In light of the threat to safe transit of global trade in the Arabian and Red Seas, ZIM is taking temporary proactive measures to ensure the safety of its crews, vessels, and customers’ cargo by re-routing some of its vessels. As a result of these measures, longer transit times in the relevant ZIM services are anticipated, though every effort is being made to minimize disruptions.”