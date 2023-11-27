Navy thwarts another Houthi hijacking attempt

Following the hijacking of the car carrier Galaxy Leader, which is owned by a company associated with Israeli business man Rami Ungar, attacks on ships with Israeli ties by the Iranian-backed, Yemen-based Houthis look to be mounting. In the latest incident, however, intervention by U.S. Fifth Fleet has thwarted what at first appeared to be a Houthi attempt to hijack the chemical products tanker Central Park, which is operated by Ofer-family associated Zodiac Maritime/

UPDATE: It has subsequently emerged that five armed individuals detained after fleeing the tanker are thought to be Somalis.

Here’s how London-based risk management specialist Ambrey commented on the incident:

“Israel-affiliated merchant shipping is at heightened risk. Israel-affiliated means vessels that are flagged Israeli or owned/managed by an Israel-owned or -based company. This definition extends to vessels flagged, owned, or managed as defined above within the past year. This is because Iran has mistakenly targeted vessels before.

"On Nov. 26, the USS MASON (DDG 87), with allied ships from our coalition counter-piracy task force (TF 151), and associated aircraft responded to a distress call from the M/V CENTRAL PARK, a commercial vessel, that they were under attack by an unknown entity."

“On the 25th of November, a Liberia-flagged, chemicals/products tanker, Central Park, was threatened offshore Hodeida, Yemen. The vessel’s group owner and manager were listed as Zodiac Maritime, a U.K.-based Israeli-affiliated company. The vessel was transiting southbound through the southern Red Sea at the time and was instructed by Ansar Allah (“the Houthis”) to head for Hodeida, where the Houthis are holding the seized Israeli-affiliated Galaxy Leader. If they did not divert to Hodeida, the Houthis threatened to “attack” the vessel. The U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner, advised the tanker to ignore the Houthis instructions and to continue its voyage southbound. The tanker was subsequently boarded by five suspects southwest of Aden, Yemen. The assailants departed after naval intervention by the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, USS Mason, and other international maritime and aerial assets. The crew was able to retreat to the citadel, remaining safe, and it appeared the suspects were unable to take full control of the tanker. After disembarking the vessel, the five suspects were detained by the U.S. Navy. Shortly after, U.S. Central Command reported that the tanker and destroyer were targeted by two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis in Yemen. The U.S. Navy stated the missiles fell short and did not impede the two vessels.

“Following the outbreak of conflict in Israel/Gaza, the Houthis launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory. On the 14th of November, the leader of the Houthis stated that they would target Israeli shipping in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb. On the 19th of November, a Bahamas-flagged, Israeli-linked, vehicle carrier was seized on its voyage to India in the southern Red Sea offshore Hodeida. Ambrey assesses that boarding of the Central Park was preceded by an approach on a South Korean-owned bulk carrier southwest of Aden. Two skiffs with eight people aboard closed to within 0.5 miles and the occupants were wearing military fatigues. The bulk carrier’s hull was the same color as the Central Park’s. Ambrey assessed this group was searching for the Central Park and posed no threat to the bulk carrier once correctly identified. Ambrey was able to confirm the skiffs were not Yemeni Coast Guard.

“Iran also poses a direct threat to Israeli shipping. On the night of the 23rd/24th of November, a Malta-flagged, Israel-affiliated, container ship was struck by a Shahed-type UAV in the Arabian Sea. Thus, at least three Israel-linked merchant vessels have come under attack and several others have been disrupted due to precautionary measures.

“In the past, the Houthis have used UAVs to strike vessels in ports and have used remote-controlled waterborne improvised explosive devices (RC-WIEBs) and small boats. The seizure of the Galaxy Leader was the first incident involving the Houthis utilizing a helicopter to seize a vessel.”