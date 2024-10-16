Port of Montreal overtime strike: Minister proposes appointment of special mediator Written by Nick Blenkey









As longshoremen at the the Port of Montreal continued an overtime strike, the Maritime Employers Association reports that both the employers and the union (CUPE Local 357) met yesterday with Canada’s federal Minister of Labour, Steven MacKinnon.

I'm in Montreal today to meet with @SyndicatMTL375 and @AEMaritimes regarding the negotiations at the Port of Montreal.



To help the parties reach a deal, I have proposed the appointment of a special mediator for a period of 90 days. During this time, there would be no strike or… — Steven MacKinnon (@stevenmackinnon) October 15, 2024

During the meeting, the minister proposed the appointment of a special mediator so the parties can resume negotiations, without any pressure tactic from either party for a period of 90 days.

The Maritime Employers Association, which represents maritime employers in both Quebec and Ontario, says that it is committed to examining the proposal.

A three-day strike called by the union on September 30 paralyzed activities at two Port of Montreal terminals. An unlimited overtime strike was called on October 10.

The MEA and the union must submit their respective responses to the minister no later than Friday at 5:00 p.m.