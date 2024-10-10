CUPE longshoremen’s union begins overtime strike at Port of Montreal Written by Nick Blenkey









An overtime strike began this morning at 7 a.m. at the Port of Montreal, in accordance with a notice filed October 7 by the longshoremen’s union CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees), Local 375.

The Montreal Port Authority (APM) says that it remains concerned about the impact of pressure tactics on the logistics chain and on the supply of goods and commodities for businesses and the public.

During this partial strike of indefinite duration, all Port of Montreal terminals will remain open, but Port of Montreal longshoremen will not be working overtime as part of their duties. This could result in processing delays and a backlog of containers waiting to be handled. At present, around ten ships expected at the port could be affected.

According to estimates, says the port authority, the current overtime strike may slow down or disrupt the handling of around 50% of goods transiting through the Port of Montreal, both imports and exports. These goods include food, medical and pharmaceutical products, raw materials for industry, consumer goods for retail, as well as a variety of other goods crucial to the operations of thousands of businesses.

“The climate of uncertainty associated with the current negotiations and pressure tactics is jeopardizing the reliability of supply chains and the competitiveness of the St. Lawrence maritime corridor,” says the port authority, adding that it “hopes that a mutually satisfactory agreement will be signed as soon as possible, while businesses and citizens rely on a reliable and competitive port and logistics chain.

The APM has activated its business continuity plan, to ensure that the pressure tactics to be applied do not adversely affect the rest of port operations, and has set up a web page enabling Port of Montreal users to keep abreast of developments and operational impacts.

“We are still bargaining with the help of two mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service assigned to the case,” said CUPE union representative Michel Murray, on October 7, when notification of the overtime strike was given. “We’re willing to get down to intensive negotiations, but since the employer is dragging their feet, we’re turning up the pressure so that they put forth the energy needed to find a solution.”

CUPE said that talks had “bogged down on how the employer manages scheduling, among other things. Members want better life-work balance.”

“Longshore work is an age-old trade, but the time has come to bring it into the 21st century and modernize the archaic practices at the port. Solutions are at hand, but there must be a willingness to hear them and be at the table to negotiate them,” said Murray.

Longshore workers at the Port of Montreal have been without a collective agreement since December 31, 2023. An initial partial three-day strike took place that ended October 3. The port authority said that the impact of that three day work stoppage amounted to over 1,300 containers grounded, 11,500 containers delayed on ships, delivery delays and additional costs for businesses and consumers.