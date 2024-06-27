LA Port Police orders new next-gen patrol vessel

All American Marine (AAM) reports that it has won a contract to construct a state-of-the-art 65-foot catamaran for the Los Angeles Port Police. Designed by Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand, the cutting-edge dive and patrol vessel will mark a significant leap forward in maritime law enforcement capabilities for the LA Port Police.

The new vessel, measuring 65 x 24 feet, is an aluminum catamaran will incorporate the latest hull design advances from Teknicraft Design, delivering improvements in fuel efficiency and vessel performance characteristics beyond what was initially achieved in an AAM-built dive vessel delivered in 2012 to the LA Port Police. This latest vessel is engineered to operate in challenging conditions along the southern California coast, in both inland and nearshore waters. With the inclusion of the Teknicraft “eco-bow” design, the patrol vessel will maintain ride stability in exposed waters, with a cruising speed of 20 knots and a maximum speed of approximately 25 knots.

“We are honored to have been selected by the LA Port Police for this vital project,” said Ron Wille, president & COO of All American Marine. “Our team is dedicated to delivering another vessel that meets the highest standards of performance, safety, and innovation. This contract underscores our commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies with advanced maritime solutions.”

Designed to meet U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter T regulations, the vessel’s key features include twin Cummins QSM11-715 engines with fixed-pitch propellers, providing a combined power output of 705 bhp @ 2,500 rpm.

The catamaran will also be equipped with a range of sophisticated systems and equipment, including:

Enhanced safety features: The vessel will be fitted with comprehensive fire suppression systems, life-saving equipment, and robust structural integrity to ensure the safety of the crew and passengers.

Specialized dive operations equipment: An A-frame will be provided for deploying and retrieving SONAR and remotely controlled underwater vehicles and a dive compressor foundation and storage solutions for diving gear will be installed.

“Our primary mission is to ensure the safety and security of the Port of Los Angeles, protecting the people and maritime environment in and around the port,” said Port of Los Angeled deputy executive director Tom Gazsi, who also serves as chief of public safety and emergency management as well as chief of port police. “The innovative features of this vessel will significantly enhance our operational capabilities.”

The vessel will be constructed at AAM’s facilities in Bellingham, Wash., with the final delivery scheduled to the LA Port Police dock in Los Angeles. The project will involve extensive sea trials and rigorous testing to ensure all systems and components meet the specified performance criteria